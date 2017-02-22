Stewart Petrie content with point as Montrose fight back against Edinburgh City

Stewart Petrie was chuffed to leave the capital with a point as Montrose fought back to draw 1-1 with Edinburgh City.

The hosts dominated the opening 45 minutes and took a deserved lead into the break, with Petrie admitting he thought City should have been ahead by a greater margin.

But Stewart’s half-time team talk enthused his charges and the Gable Endies came back to equalise late on.

After their second half revival, Petrie believes a share of the spoils was the right outcome for both teams.

He said: “It’s a game of two halves. Edinburgh fully deserved their lead at half-time and coming in at 2-0 up wouldn’t have been an injustice.

“I thought they were well ahead of us in the first half, we were well off the pace and it’s not like us. So there were a few choice words at half-time and they’ve responded well. We pushed and pushed and pushed, we got the equaliser late on which I think is fully deserved.

“Templeman is a big handful isn’t he? We thought long and hard about starting him or bringing him on. He causes a lot of issues for defenders because of his height, and he’s excellent with the ball at his feet.

“There’s no team that have come here and found it easy and we never expected it to be easy. Our first half was below what we’ve been but the guys responded well. We go away with a point and we’re pleased.

“The games are tight, we’ve won three games 2-1 and they could’ve gone either way. That’s how tight the league is.

“We’re happy with the point losing the first goal and Edinburgh are a tough team to break down.”

Montrose are on the road this week but it’s not a lengthy trip as they face Angus rivals Forfar Athletic at Station Park.