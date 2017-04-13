Stewart Petrie isn't expecting an easy time of it when Montrose host Forfar Athletic

Montrose manager Stewart Petrie hopes his side continue their impressive record against Forfar Athletic this weekend.

But the Gable Endies gaffer isn't expecting an easy time of it when the Angus rivals face off at Links Park.

The Loons are chasing down the League Two title and after showing a level of performance back their old selves in the previous two weeks, Forfar are sure to be well fired up to beat Montrose for the first time this season.

Petrie said: "Saturday takes care of itself, it’s a derby game that we’re really looking forward to. The guys have got a good record against Forfar this season and we’re looking to continue that. We’re not daft enough to think it’s going to be easy, they’ve been top for 32 games so they’re a right good team with some superb individuals.

"Hopefully it’ll be another big crowd and hospitality’s all sold out, so it’s great for the club. We’re just hoping to put in a display that matches our last home performance. Our home performances have been a bit patchy at times this season so it’s something we’re looking to fix going forward."

Montrose drew 1-1 with Elgin City last Saturday and the point confirmed their place in League Two next season, which was Petrie's sole objective when he arrived at the club.

He said: "League safety was the objective all along so to be able to do it without relying on somebody else was great. The boys earned that on Saturday by getting the draw, we could come in at the end and congratulate them on securing safety.

"It was a long day for the boys, some of them will have left at about 8am. We felt happy to go in 1-0 down to be honest, we were still in the game, then in the second half we were much more like ourselves.

"We got in about them and we could’ve won it in the end. Kerr’s had a great effort in the end that produced a great save. We were very happy with the second half performance."

Paul Watson's wondergoal from two weeks ago against Edinburgh City went viral and received coverage on a variety of national media outlets, and Petrie said he was made up for his skipper.

Stewart added: "The media coverage was great, it’s excellent to get some positive coverage. I think it took a bit away from Andy’s goal which for me was an even better goal for the move of it.

"If you show me a game with two better goals in it I’d be stunned, they were excellent goals and I’m delighted for the two of them. I was thinking “don’t hit it” like everyone else in the stadium but obviously it’s went in. He’s capable of that and we’re just made up for him."