Stewart Petrie knows Montrose players will learn from Elgin City defeat

Stewart Petrie was gutted to see his Montrose side lose for the first time since he was appointed manager.

But the Gable Endies gaffer said he won’t be too disheartened at the team’s 3-0 defeat to Elgin City given the Highlanders’ quotes, adding that the result will prove to be a learning experience for his players.

He said: “They’re a very good side and when you give them a two-goal headstart like we did, it’s always going to be hard.

“We battled away second half but didn’t really create anything clear-cut, we put plenty of balls into the box but nothing really fell for us.

“We’re disappointed with the goals we lost, especially the first two.

“There’s nothing in the game until the first goal.

“We just need to pick ourselves up for Saturday now, we’ll get in during the week and train hard. They’re a good side and there’s nothing in it until that first goal. It’s always crucial, it gives you a lift.

“The guys battled away fine but we’re playing a team who without doubt will be right up there in the shake-up come the end of the season. We just left ourselves with too much to do.

“The guys have been terrific. It’s a set-back but it’s only one game. We’ll certainly pick ourselves up from here and the boys will learn from it.

“I thought we looked a bit lethargic at times, I don’t know if that’s from the effort they all put in against Arbroath and this one’s came a bit early for some of us, but we’ll get their heads up in training.

“Two wins will catapult you to fifth or sixth while two defeats and you’re ninth or 10th.

“It’s certainly not the end of the world getting beaten by Elgin but we are disappointed to lose at home, we want to be strong at home.”