Stewart Petrie’s fight delight with two-in-a-row Montrose

Manager Stewart Petrie was delighted with his players’ fight after the new Montrose gaffer made it two wins out of two.

The Gable Endies beat Berwick Rangers 2-1 to move into sixth in a tightly-packed League Two and Petrie couldn’t hide his joy.

He added that said he couldn’t ask any more of his players after their 2-1 win at Berwick.

“Two wins out of two is a dream start,” he said, “but as everyone can see it is very tight in the bottom half of the table and there is still a long way to go and a lot of work to do.

“At 1-1 we could have settled for the draw, but we decided to stick with two strikers, and it paid dividends, with two substitutes combining for the winning goal.

“I am a believer that substitutes can win you between 10 and 15 points a season, and this was a prime example of that.

“It’s a team game, about a squad playing together, so it’s not always about the 11 who start.”

Getting into the festive spirit, Montrose have scrapped normal admission prices for their Christmas Eve game against Stirling Albion and instead fans will simply be asked to ‘Pay What You Can’ at the gate.

Club chairman John Crawford said, “We have a fantastic local support, which we rely heavily upon and so we wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you to them all, and what better time than the day before Christmas.

“We have never done this before, but we hope, along with the early 1pm kick off, it encourages a large crowd to come and support the boys and our new Manager, Stewart Petrie as we play out are last game of 2016.

“Stewart has brought a freshness and renewed optimism to the squad and, although it will be challenging, I am confident we have a great foundation on which to build as we enter the New Year.”

The club are also offering a special £10 Winter Warmer Hospitality deal for those that prefer the indoor comforts and hot food pre-match – full details available from office@montrosefc.co.uk.