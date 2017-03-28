Stewart Petrie says Montrose derby win was “smash-and-grab”

Stewart Petrie said his Montrose side’s victory over Arbroath was a bit of a “smash-and-grab” on Saturday.

But the Gable Endies gaffer did himself and his players a disservice with such a description, because the manager got his tactics absolutely spot on.

His midfield dominated the Lichties and gave them no time on the ball, and wing backs Andy Steeves and Cammy Ballantyne handled the hosts’ wing threat well.

Arbroath are chasing the League Two title on merit though and were always going to get chances on Saturday, but when they did they were faced by former player Allan Fleming - and the goalkeeper won’t have many better games than he did at the weekend.

Bobby Linn and Steven Doris tried everything but there was to be no beating Fleming.

Petrie was thrilled with the result and praised his squad for their excellent attitude, singling out his stopper for biding his time while Jordan Millar had the number one jersey.

He said: “It’s a smash and grab. We came here to frustrate them.

“Our goalkeeper was fantastic for us, especially in the second half. Allan’s a great goalkeeper and he’s been patient with Jordan being in goal.

“That’s two clean sheets he’s kept now and you always give yourself a chance when you don’t concede.

“It’s a great bunch in there, every man gave everything they could. It was a bit of a bobbly pitch so it wasn’t easy to get the ball down but that affected both sides.

“We want to make sure we’re safe first and foremost, that’s the first thing. We could’ve been six points off the bottom with different results this week.

“Twice now we’ve not conceded here but you’ve got to ride your luck at times. You’re always going to get put under pressure here and we managed to ride out that pressure.”