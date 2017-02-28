Terry Masson says Montrose deserved all three points against the Loons

Terry Masson would’ve readily taken a point for Montrose ahead of their derby clash with Forfar Athletic on Saturday.

But given the way the game unfolded, Masson was pretty gutted that the Gable Endies didn’t take all three points from their trip to face the League Two leaders.

Montrose were the better side for most of the game but lacked a bit of quality in the final third to make their dominance count.

And in the end, Terry admitted you can’t sniff at a draw away to the league’s top side.

He said: “I think if you’d have offered us a point before the game then we’d take it, but over the piece I think we’re disappointed not to take all three given how we played. We had the better chances over the game and we were the better side both halves.

“The first half, we were first to everything and I thought that might have changed after half-time but we just continued that and we were the better team again.

“You’re a few results away from either end of the table to be fair. It’s a good point in the end I guess, you’d always take that.

“Everyone is enjoying the atmosphere under the new manager and in terms of quality, we’ve got a few options now. Everyone coming off the bench is getting on the park and contributing well.

“Training is very good and because we’re picking up a few wins, it’s a more enjoyable place. It’s always been a good dressing room, but picking up some points makes it even better.

“They’re all hard games and it’s not often we play mid-week games. But as I said we’ve got a few more options now so it’s perhaps a chance for the manager to give some minutes to guys who didn’t start on Saturday.”