Lathallan pupil Lucy shoots her way into Scotland team

Lathallan School pupil Lucy Sanger has been selected for the Scottish Schools Shooting Team.

Lucy Sanger, an S5 pupil, has been taking part in target shooting as part of her Personal Development Afternoon at School each Friday at Forfar Rifle Club.

She recently learned that she had been selected to be part of the Scottish Schools Shooting team and will compete against teams from England, Northern Ireland, Wales and the Isle of Man in March.

Pupils in the Senior School at Lathallan all take part in the Personal Development Afternoon each Friday which gives them the opportunity to develop their skills in an area outside the classrom.

The school offers a range of options such as archery, skiing, barista training and photography club however the activities are very much guided by the pupils’ choice.

“I’m really proud to have been selected,” said Lucy.

Mr Richard Toley, Headmaster of Lathallan School, said: “Lucy’s achievement is a great testament to her efforts and shows the value of the Personal Development Afternoon the pupils are offered.

“PDA is an important part of our school programme and allows pupils to develop confidence and achieve their full potential.