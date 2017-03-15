Lathallan U18s win rugby sevens title

The Lathallan School under 18 Rugby 7s team won the Hutcheson Grammar School Tournament on Wednesday beating schools from across the country.

Lathallan is the smallest mainstream independent school in the country with the opposition schools all four or five times the size.

This was the first time Lathallan have played at a National Tournament and were nervous in their first game going down by two points but along the way to the final they managed to go on and beat schools such as St Aloysious College, Jordanhill and the High School of Glasgow.

In the final Lathallan played Kelvinside Academy and were losing by three tries but never gave up hope and came back to level with a conversion in the last seconds of normal time.

In extra time, Kelvinside were on the Lathallan five metre line with a scrum that was overturned and then followed up by Lathallan with a try that went the length of the pitch with a kick and catch from Michael Jamieson (Caledonia U18) of Carnoustie.

The golden try was secured.

Lathallan are now well and truly on the rugby radar and hope for similar success again in their own Tournament on Saturday 22 April 2017.