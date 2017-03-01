Montrose Golf Links donate pin flag to Legion

Montrose Golf Links has donated a framed Somme 100 golf pin flag to the Royal British Legion Montrose branch.

The Links purchased two special edition Somme 100 golf pin flags which were flown on the 16th hole of the Montrose Golf Links Medal and Broomfield Course during November 2016.

The special edition flags were flown to commemorate the service and sacrifice of professional and amateur golfers in the Battle of the Somme 100 years ago. The initiative was part of The Royal British Legion Sport Remembers the Somme.

A nearest to the pin competition will be held on September 30 for golfers to participate in, and this will be run in conjunction with RBL Montrose to raise funds for Poppy Scotland.

At the handover was Links secretary Claire Penman. Ian Robb from RBL and Scottish Poppy Appeal area organiser Thelma Robb.