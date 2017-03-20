Montrose man Peter Buchan secures squash silver in Scottish National Masters

Montrose Squash Club player Peter Buchan secured a silver medal at the 2017 Scottish National Masters event in Glasgow last weekend.

The second seed came through two matches to reach the Men’s Over 45s final which turned into an epic battle with Glasgow’s Angus Woodward.

Buchan, 27, received a bye into the quarter-finals and proved too strong for Adrian Richmond and his semi-final opponent Douglas Emery.

That left him to face the number one seed Woodward in Sunday’s final which proved to be the match of the weekend.

Scottish Masters Internationalist Buchan found himself 2-1 up before his opponent came back to win the final two games to secure a tight victory, 9-2, 0-9, 5-9, 9-6, 9-6.

Buchan said: “It was a great final and congratulations to Angus who deserved to win.

“I don’t know how he kept on his legs but he did and managed to pull through in the end.

“I was pleased to get to the final and both Angus and I played well. It was a great tournament and thanks must go to Scottish Squash for organising the event.”

The next big tournament for Buchan is the Men’s Over 45s Home International Masters Event in Dublin at the end of April where he will pull on the Scotland jersey.