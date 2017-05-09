Montrose Sailing Club set to Push The Boat Out

Montrose Sailing Club will be pushing the boat out and offering local people the opportunity to try sailing on Montrose Basin on Saturday, May 13.

Push The Boat Out is a national event organised by the RYA when clubs all over the country open their doors to let people have a go at sailing and boating.

Montrose Sailing Club is holding its open day on Saturday from 2.30pm until 6pm.

The club sails on Montrose basin and there will be signs out on Rossie Island Road to direct people to the clubhouse on Esk Road.

The club house will be open to visitors, and club members will be on hand to answer questions and show people what a fun and affordable family activity sailing is.

There will be taster sessions on the water throughout the afternoon for those who would like to have a go and there will be teas, coffees, cakes and a barbeque available for anyone who prefers to watch the proceedings from the shore.

This year the sailors from Montrose Sailing Club there will be also be joined by members of Montrose Coastal Rowing Club who, along with visitors from Catterline and Gourdon, will be bringing along three coastal rowing skiffs.

The smaller Montrose base skiff, called a picnic skiff, will also be making its maiden voyage.

The RNLI inshore lifeboat will put in an appearance to support the event.

This spring, as well as its usual sailing on Montrose Basin, the club has been giving young people from all over Montrose an introduction to sailing in the warm environment of Montrose swimming pool.

Members are hoping that the sun will shine on Saturday and that many of them will be along for a taste of sailing on the sea.