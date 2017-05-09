Montrose squash player Lisa finishes unbeaten in Europe

Montrose’s Lisa Aitken finished unbeaten as Scotland’s women claimed a bronze medal at the European Team Squash Championships in Helsinki recently.

Aitken, who only recently returned to competitive action after a long spell out due to illness, won all five of her matches during a memorable week for the 27-year-old.

The Scots, seeded seven, had few expectations after coming up from Division Three last year but they were narrowly denied back-to-back promotions losing to the top seeded Germans 2-1 in this year’s semi-final.

They bounced back in style on Saturday however, beating Austria in the Division Two bronze medal match with Aitken powering to an 11-6 11-2 11-6 victory over Jacqueline Peychär.

She began her week with a hard fought win over Switzerland’s Gaby Huber-Schmohl in Scotland’s opening Group B match coming through in five tight games, 11-6 4-11 11-9 6-11 3-11.

Aitken found things easier in the next group match beating Ireland’s Hannah Craig 7-11 3-11 2-11 before another impressive win over Hungary’s Gabriella Csókási, 1-11 3-11 8-11, helped seal Scotland’s last four place.

She was too strong for Germany’s Sina Wall winning 4-11 6-11 2-11 in the semi-final despite Scotland losing the overall tie and Aitken capped off her successful return to Scotland colours with victory over Peychär in the bronze medal match against Austria.

Delighted national coach Paul Bell said: “I really could not have asked for any more from the players.

“We came here looking to give it our all and the players certainly did that. They came up against some world class players but really dug in hard and I think the future of Scottish squash is in good hands with these players.

“They set the standard for others to follow and I think as a result the quality of squash players coming through in Scotland is getting better across the board.”