Successful indoor bowls season for St Cyrus

A very successful St Cyrus indoor bowls season took place over the winter in the village hall.

The final ‘fling’ (March 21) concluded with a stovies night and the presentation of prizes. It was particularly good to see some new members figuring in the prize list.

The results from the competitions are as follows.

Club Championship: winner - Ian Gall, runner-up - Ron Beveridge; Slesser Cup Ladies Champion: winner - Jessie Davidson, runner-up - Christine Jamieson; Men’s Knock out Champion: winner - Ian Gall, runner-up - Jack McNicoll; Pairs Competition: winners - Ian Gall & Ian Hourston, runners-up – Morag Hamilton & Ron Beveridge; Triples Competition: winners - Doug Hamilton & Jessie Davidson & Ron Beveridge, runners up - Doreen Paterson & Joan Murray & Ian Hourston; Rinks Competition: winners - Jessie Davidson & Gena McNicoll & Morag Hamilton & Doug Hamilton, runners up - Helen Crombie & Stuart Murray & Doreen Paterson & Ron Beveridge.

The club now looks forward to the outdoor season. The next indoor season will recommence on September 19 where new members would be most welcome.