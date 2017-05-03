Volunteers called to get into gear for Montrose Triathlon

The organisers of the Montrose Triathlon are calling on the community to volunteer to help on the day.

On Sunday, June 4 the fourth Montrose Triathlon takes place.

To ensure its continued success the event organisers, Tri Angus Limited, say they need the support of the local community and the are calling for volunteers to help.

The event is full with 240 people expected to take part on the day.

It is based at Montrose Sports Centre and from there participants will swim, bike and run their way around Montrose.

Maggie Lawrie, director of Tri Angus Limited, said: “No experience is necessary - full details of your role will be provided on the day.

“The event volunteers are vital to the success of the event – simply it cannot run without them!

“The volunteer roles are vital and you will make an enormous difference to the participant’s and spectator’s event experience.

“Volunteering is a great way to have fun, make friends and gain experience.

“Volunteering at the event can also give you the opportunity to test out potential career choices.

“Equally, if you know of others who can join you then please ask them to get in touch.

“We have a variety of roles available from directing participants, helping at the start/finish, providing information for spectators to handing out the all-important medals! In return for your support, food and refreshments will be provided.

“Planning for the event is well under way, and it would be great to know that you want to come and help us at the event.

“Volunteers will be required from approximately 9.30am to 3.30pm but timings will be confirmed nearer the event.

“After the Olympic and Commonwealth Games successes of London 2012 and Glasgow 2014, there has never been a better time to get involved with sport in general and triathlon specifically.”

If you have any questions or would like to volunteer at the event you can get in touch by e-mailing info@triangus.co.uk.”

Example Roles available are: registration/help desk; finish/medals; transition marshalls; swim lane counters; water station marshals; bike and run marshals.

Tri Angus Limited, a not-for-profit social enterprise, was set up to run triathlon events in Angus.