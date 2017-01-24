Nominations in for county sports awards

Some of the county’s very best local sports stars, coaches, volunteers, teams and clubs have been included in this year’s ANGUSalive Sports Awards have attracted 86 nominations.

The awards include the new accolade of Club of the Year in addition to the eight other award categories that recognise and celebrate the achievements and dedication of individuals and teams involved in sport throughout Angus over the past year.

The awards’ selection panel will now meet to decide the shortlist of nominees and the overall winner in each award category. The shortlist will be announced on Monday (January 30) although all nominees will be celebrated and recognised at the ceremony.

Tickets for the awards night, on Thursday, March 9 at Forfar’s Reid Hall are now on sale with table seats priced at £20 per person, which includes a drink, two-course dinner and the ceremony itself. Tickets can be purchased from www.angusalive.scot/tickets

The list of nominees for the ANGUSalive Sports Awards 2016:-

Sports Personality of the Year (sponsored by Auchterhouse Country Sports) - recognising the achievements of a top sports performer in 2016 including competitors on Paralympic and elite levels: Jonny O’Mara – Tennis; Catriona Steele – Taekwondo; Andrew Woodroffe - Triathlon.

Young Sports Personality of the Year: Kali Bell – Basketball; Ben Brown – Ice Hockey; Ellie Callon – Basketball; Shona Campbell – Netball; James Craik – Taekwondo/Curling; Matthew Crighton – Water Polo; Nathan Girvan – Darts; Amy Hudson – Tennis; Ben Hudson – Tennis; Joel McFarlane – Athletics; Sandy Mitchell – Motor Racing; Zoe Rennie – Basketball; Alex Rooney – Snowboarding; Sophie Smith – Swimming; Trudy Smith – Karate; Rachel Strachan – Hockey; Olivia Waddell – Highland Dancing; Mia White – Rugby; James Wilson – Mountain Biking.

Coach of the Year: Lorraine Campbell – Curling; Robert Christie – Lawn Bowls; Scott Haxton – Swimming; Garry Johnston – Powerchair Football; Murray Johnstone – Cricket; Barry McLean – Football; Julie Thomson – Swimming.

Team of the Year (sponsored by Angus Community Sports Hubs): Arbroath Community Sports Club 2004s; Arbroath Gymnastics Club – Display Team; Arbroath High School – Open Girls Basketball Team; Brechin Beavers Swimming Club – 2nd Division Team; Brechin Bruce – Veterans Rugby Team; Guthrie Park Table Tennis Club – League Team; Links Park Community Trust – Montrose Walking Football Team; Montrose Tennis Club – Junior 1st Team; Tayside Dynamos Powerchair Football Team.

School Sport Volunteer of the Year (sponsored by Angus Active Schools and Radio Tay Cash for Kids): Marnie Barrie – Netball; Sophie Crowe – Netball; Georgia Fullarton – Netball; Sharon Hamilton – Netball; Brian Johnston – Lawn Bowls; Hamish Keddie – Cycling; Caroline Kerr – Dance; Chris Kettles – Football; Marc Lorente – Football; Ron MacDonald – Golf; Kyle McLean – Football; Dylan Richardson – Basketball/Dodgeball; Laura Sturrock – Netball; Frances Walker – Football/Athletics; Kimberly Walker – Dance; Kerrilea Wallace – Netball; Kelvin Walling – Basketball/Rugby.

Sports Personality of the Year Award for People with a Disability (sponsored by National Oilwell Varco): Courtney Bernard – Swimming; Oliver Bernard – Cycling; Greg Clark – Football; Liam Davies – Swimming; Gemma Lumsdaine – Wheelchair Sports.

Service to Sport Award: Rhona Alston – Tennis; David Hill – Swimming; Philip Hope – Football; Derek Mitchell – Cricket/Football/Table tennis; Elinor Phillips – Equestrian; Kenneth Ramsay – Triathlon.

Club Volunteer of the Year Award (sponsored by Special Olympics Scotland): Murray Dalgety – Swimming; Nicola Davidson – Football; Steve Dempsey – Cricket; Grant Hutchison – Cricket; Martin Jamieson – Football; Scott McNeil – Lawn Bowls; Gary Robertson – Rugby; Lynda Sim – Netball; Iain Skea – Swimming; Mary Towns – Running; Derek Traill – Cricket.

Club of the Year Award: Arbroath & District Bowling Hub; Arbroath Gymnastics Club; Arbroath Shotokan Karate Club; Brechin Beavers Swimming Club; Brechin Bruce Rugby Club; Carnoustie Panmure Football Club; Montrose Emergency Services Group; Montrose Rugby Club; Parkview Bowling Club.