Celebrate reading at Book Week Scotland

People in Angus are being invited to take part in a national celebration of books and reading at events happening across the region.

Book Week Scotland is taking place between Monday, November 21 and Sunday, November 27 and book lovers can take part by voting for their favourite, challenging themselves or a friend to a Reading Dare and try a brand new Book Generator quiz.

The 2016 events programme is a literary box of delights with something for all ages. Events in Angus include: Lunch with Mae Stewart in Monifieth Library on November 21 at noon.

The event is free but ticketed. Join library staff and Mae Stewart for a free soup and sandwich lunch, followed by a talk by popular local author Mae about her books set in Dundee.

Polly Pullar is in Forfar Library on November 23 at 2.30 p.m. People can hear the wildlife photographer and author Polly Pullar talk about her life, writings and her animals.

And an evening with Doug Johnstone is taking place on November 22 at Arbroath Library. People going along can hear Doug discussing and reading from his popular novels including, The Jump, shortlisted for the William McIlvanney prize.

Book Week Scotland is a week-long celebration of books and reading that takes place every November. During Book Week, people of all ages and walks of life will come together in libraries, schools, community venues and workplaces to share and enjoy books and reading. Visit: www.scottishbooktrust.com