Facts about Strictly as the live tour comes to Scotland this weekend

Scots are in for a real treat when Strictly Come Dancing rumbas north of the border as the second stop on its UK live tour this weekend (January 27-28).

Former Shadow Chancellor Ed Balls, sports presenter Ore Oduba and actress Lesley Joseph are the latest celebrities announced to appear on stage which returns to the SSE Hydro Glasgow for two performances.

To mark the occasion, Voucherbox.co.uk has offered some facts about the 12 year history of the UK’s most watched show.

1. Alesha Dixon was the most successful singer in the show’s history; 2. Despite Alesha Dixon winning a seat on the judging panel, Natalie Gumede has the highest average judges’ score in history; 3. TV presenter Quentin Wilson is the worst scoring dancer in Strictly history with a miserable average score of just eight points per dance; 4. Soap stars are historically successful, with Hollyoaks taking the title of the highest achieving soap with an average of 34 points per dance; 5. Eastenders has provided almost half – a whopping 45 per cent – of soap contestants ever to take part in the competition; 6. Rugby players on average have finished two places higher than footballers on the show; 7. Singers and musicians perform best on the show; 8. Until this year’s show, former MPs averaged a dismal 10th place in the competition; 9. Politicians are the worst performing contestants with an average score of just 17 points per dance and 10. At 23 points per dance, Ed Balls exceeded expectations and bucked the trend of former politicians, who have scored the lowest points with the judges.