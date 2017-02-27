Latest Montrose Playhouse screenings

Montrose Playhouse Project has announced its latest movie screenings - including a highly anticipated live action remake of a Disney classic.

Beauty and the Beast will be shown at 4pm during their April screenings, held on Sunday, April 2.

Also on the listing is The Lego Batman Movie at 1pm and Logan at 7pm.

Prior to that, the cinema will be screening La La Land at 4pm on Sunday, March 12, with Sing shown at 1pm and Fifty Shades Darker at 7pm.

The Playhouse Project has also launched a monthly newsletter to let people keep up-to-date with events and goings on with the project.

You can sign up to the newsletter via the website - www.montroseplayhouse.co.uk - and be in with the chance to win four tickets to one of the monthly screenings.

Tickets for the screenings cost £6 for adults, £5 for children or £18 for a family ticket (two adults and two children). Tickets are available online from www.filmmobile.com/tours/montrose

A tuck shop will be available during all performances.

All proceeds go to the Playhouse Project.