Meet your emergency services day in Montrose

Do you fancy a new challenge this year? Have you ever wondered what the emergency services do in the community? Have you ever considered giving something back to your local community?

“If you have answered yes to any of these questions, then why not pop along to our meet the emergency services event this Saturday and gain an appreciation and understanding of what our volunteers in the emergency services do in their local community?” said Community Police Constable Ally Hutchison.

Between 11am and 2pm this Saturday (January 28), volunteers from the Montrose Community Fire Station on Garrison Road will be joined by the Montrose and Brechin community policing team, along with volunteers from RNLI Montrose and the Montrose sector of Her Majesty’s Coastguard.

Constable Hutchison added: “We have a fantastic appreciation and awareness of each other’s capabilities in the section and are always looking to build on the great team spirit we enjoy.

“We look forward to joint events in the local community as it’s a great opportunity for us to give members of the public an awareness of the work we do while attracting new volunteers.

“Come along, speak to the volunteers from their respective services, join us for a cup of tea or coffee and feel free to ask questions.

“We are looking for new volunteers for all services, so come along to the fire station at Garrison Road this Saturday and do something different this year.”

A fire appliance, police and Coastguard vehicles will also be in attendance on Saturday.