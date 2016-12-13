Montrose Christmas event was spectacular

The annual Montrose Christmas Spectacular drew families from across Scotland to the town at the weekend.

The High Street was closed off and Santa was in his grotto, the rides on the funfair were whirling around and there were around 30 stalls on both days instead of just on the Sunday.

The event is organised by Santa Claus in Montrose, which attained charity status earlier in the year.

Families were able to pre-book their time slot to see Santa this year, meaning youngsters didn’t have to wait in line to see him.

Local taxi driver Tommy Stewart, who is better known as Santa Claus in Montrose at this time of year, said: “The feedback we have had has all been positive.

“The funfair said it was better organised this year.

“People were happy there were stalls on both days.

“The weather at the weekend was fantastic.”

He said people from Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow travelled to Montrose for the event, and Syrian refugee families visited Santa in his grotto.

This Saturday, Ann Thomson and Iris Mair are hosting a coffee morning from 10am until noon in Old and St Andrew’s Church hall to raise money for Santa’s annual fundraiser where he donates proceeds from his Christmas events to local causes.

Then from 3 to 5pm Santa and Mrs Claus will be in the church hall for a Christmas party.

Tickets are still available and can be bought from www.santaclausinmontrose.co.uk/

On Sunday, Santa’s grotto will be at The Old Bakery, St Cyrus, from 3pm onwards.