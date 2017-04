A new book outlining more than 200 years of service of Montrose’s lifeboat station is to be launched tonight (March 22).

Written by John Aitken, who also writes the Review’s Shipping Lines column, the book shines a light on the fascinating history of Montrose Lifeboat Station, and the work of its brave volunteers and their lifeboats.

All of the profits from the book will be going to the RNLI. The book, priced at £8.95 is available from the lifeboat station shop.