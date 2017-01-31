Angus piper performs at Vilnius Burns Supper

Angus VIP piper Craig Weir added a 12th foreign country to his piping passport when he helped bring Burns to Lithuania on Saturday by playing at a sold-out charity Burns Supper in Vilnius.

Craig (23), from Carnoustie, piped in the haggis and played to entertain the 290 guests at the 18th annual fundraiser held by the British Chamber of Commerce in the Palace of the Grand Dukes of Lithuania on Saturday night.

Piper Craig Weir at the Palace of the Grand Dukes of Lithuania in Vilnius, where he played at a sold-out charity Burns Supper held by the British Chamber of Commerce in Lithuania.

Guests, who paid up to 105 Euros a head for tickets to the black tie event, included CEOs of Lithuanian, British and International companies in Lithuania, diplomats and guests from Scotland and England. They enjoyed a four-course supper, Scottish music from Craig, Saor Patrol and The Midgies plus a ceilidh before an after-party at the Kempinski Hotel.

The Burns Night is the most popular annual charity event held by the British Chamber of Commerce in Vilnius and, since 2000, it has raised more than 70,000 Euros, which has been shared between 20 organisations working to help children and young people in Lithuania.

The event made Lithuania the 12th foreign country Craig has piped in – the others being Switzerland, China, Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, USA, Cyprus, Iceland, the Faroe Islands and Canada.

Speaking about his role in bringing a key part of Scotland’s culture to Lithuania, Craig, who won the 2014 Young Scot Awards for his contribution to the Arts, said: “It’s a great honour to have been asked by the Chamber to promote Scotland’s culture at this special event to celebrate the Bard and help raise money for very deserving causes. The venue was incredible. It was amazing to play in such a legendary place.

“I thoroughly enjoyed playing for the guests and giving them a taste of Scottish culture. Promoting that was why Gleadhraich, the celtic rock band I play in, was formed and why we were named Angus Cultural Ambassadors in 2014. We are always happy to promote the local area and our country.”

Gleadhraich started the year by playing a charity Burns Supper at the Panmure Hotel, Monifieth, last weekend and are set to play a gig at the Whitehall Theatre on Dundee on February 18, in their show ‘Celtic Storm’. Tickets are available from the Dundee Box Office.

For more info about Craig Weir and Gleadhraich, go to the band website at www.gleadhraich.com