Surfer sparked The Beach Boys Montrose gig

A surfer in the waves at Montrose Beach sparked the idea for The Beach Boys playing in the town as part of Montrose Music Festival.

The American band will join an all-star list of artists who have played outdoors on the East Links, including Bryan Adams, Jools Holland, Madness and Status Quo.

They will take to the stage on Sunday, May 28, to close Montrose Music Festival (MoFest) 2017 - the 10th anniversary of the annual event.

And according to Les Kidger, director of concert promoter LCC Live which works with MoFest to bring big acts to the town, the Californian band won’t be the only act performing on the East Links at next year’s festival weekend.

Les said the idea of bringing The Beach Boys to Montrose came to him after the Madness concert last year when he was having a coffee by the town’s seafront and saw a surfer in the waves.

He said: “Later on Good Vibrations came on the radio and I thought wouldn’t it be great if The Beach Boys came to Montrose. I never ever thought they would come to the town and now they are.

“Tickets are surfing out the door and it’s looking like we’ll hit sell out capacity before the show.

“The MoFest committee have put in a lot of hard work over the last 10 years and we’ve been working with them for about five years. We wanted to do something to celebrate the 10th anniversary.

“We’re really trying to make Montrose the place for music.

“If we said five years ago we would bring Madness, Bryan Adams and The Beach Boys to Montrose we wouldn’t have believed it.

“There will be the usual Friday night headliner, music across the town on Saturday and Sunday, then the closing party of all closing parties on the Sunday night and I want to see everyone dressed in Hawaiian shirts.”

Les added there are hopes for a summer show on the East Links like Bryan Adams this year and Madness last.

David Paton, MoFest chairman, said: “We are really excited to have another group of legends grace the ‘sands’ at the East Links. They will make a great closing event for our 10th anniversary.”

The MoFest HQ, New Wynd, is now open every Saturday until Christmas from 10am to 2pm for tickets sales.