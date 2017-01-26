Record and CD fair at MoFest HQ

A record and CD fair will be held at the MoFest HQ on Saturday (January 28).

In association with KP Fairs thousands of albums, CDs and 45s, as well as some DVDs, books and music magazines, will be on sale.

All genres are covered, including rock, jazz, blues, techno, electronic, trance, indie, psych, male and female solo artists, reggae, ska, dub, folk, world and heavy metal.

David Paton, MoFest chairman, said: “There is something for most tastes.”

Plus there will be the usual stock on sale along with Deacon Blue and The Beach Boys tickets.

Admission is free.