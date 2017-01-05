Roy ‘Chubby’ Brown to play charity gig in Montrose

Controversial comedian Roy “Chubby” Brown, famous for his sarcastic blue humour, will be playing a charity gig in Montrose later this year.

The man dubbed the original bad boy of British comedy will take to the stage at the town hall on September 23 at 7.30pm.

As well as his colourful comedy, the 71-year-old is known for his multicoloured on stage outfit of a patchwork jacket and trousers, a white shirt, a flying helmet and goggles, a red bow tie and moccasin slippers.

The event has been organised by Santa Claus in Montrose.

The group puts on several events over the festive season each year, the proceeds of which they give to local causes at Christmas.

The comedy gig is set to raise a sizeable sum for the group’s annual donations.

Tommy Stewart, of Santa Claus in Montrose, which attained charity status in 2016, said: “We’re hoping it will sell out.

“If it does we stand to make over £2000 for our charity.

“We know he’s not everyone’s cup of tea but he is still very popular.

“In two days we sold 10 per cent of the tickets.

“Obviously, if you are easily offended please do not buy a ticket

“It’s all an act with him, off stage he doesn’t swear and is just a normal bloke.

“All monies made will as usual be donated back into the local community”

Roy “Chubby” Brown, real name Royston Vasey, was born in Grangetown, Yorkshire, and now lives in Middlesbrough.

The comedian appeared in the second series of The League of Gentlemen as foulmouthed Mayor Vaughn.

The show was set in a fictional town in the north of England, Royston Vasey, which pays homage to Chubby Brown’s real name.

Tickets are selling well and the front five rows of the centre stalls have already been booked.

They cost £23 and can be purchased by calling 01674 678080 where members of the public can arrange to pick them up or pay over the phone by debit or credit card.

There is an additional charge of £2 per ticket for the later, which includes postage/delivery of the tickets.