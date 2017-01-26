What’s on in Angus?

Looking for something to do this weekend?

theatre

thursday, friday, saturday, january 26, 27 and 28 - letham panto group’s peter pan, village hall, 7.30 pm nightly, saturday matinee 2 pm

Join in the fun as Peter, played by Megan Craig, along with the Lost Boys, the Darling children and Tinkerbell, race from London to Never Land to defeat the evil Captain Hook and his fearsome pirate crew. Giggle along with Laughing Water (David Taylor) and her family and a host of other fun characters. All tickets £8 available from The Spar Letham and on the door at performances. Under threes free if seated on knee.

thursday, january 26 - forbidden nights, webster memorial theatre, arbroath, 8 pm

A classy new all male variety show with full theatre production and explosive choreography as seen on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ and ‘TOWIE’. Forbidden are skilled and professionally trained performers, hand-picked from around the UK with charisma, undeniable talent, sparkling personalities and honed physiques in equal measure. They can sing, they can dance and they are very easy on the eye! Featuring a vocalist, aerial artist, pole performer and fire act all delivered with an element of naughtiness but not so naughty that you can’t bring your granny! The evening is suitable for ages 18 to 80. Tickets from the box office on 01241 435800.

music

thursday, january 26 - rod clements and ian thomson, montrose folk club, links hotel, montrose, 8 pm

The first guests of the 2017 season are members of the current line-up of the legendary North East of England band Lindisfarne. The career of Rod spans over 50 albums and several chart hits, including the first single hit for Lindisfarne in “Meet Me on The Corner”, which Rod wrote. Rod now concentrates on playing mandolin, dobro and electric slide guitar in addition to singing and songwriting. Doors open at 7.30pm with Rod and Ian on stage at 8pm. Entry: £9 payable at the door.

sunday, january 29 - Thomas Maguire and Fhiona Ennis, Royal Britsh legion, forfar, 2 pm

Ireland’s current only touring duo, Thomas Maguire and Fhiona Ennis, make their first appearance in the county. This Co Fermanagh/Co Wexford combination was born in 2005 with the release of their first duet “Promised to John”. At that time both artists were working separately with their own bands but as time would tell both artists would combine their talents to form Ireland’s only male /female touring duo. Before teaming up with Thomas, Fhiona enjoyed great success with her own solo career with her own five piece band. During that period she toured with USA singer/songwriter Leona Lewis and Moe Brandy, and also joined Leona in Nashville on the concert scene and on Ernest Tubbs Midnight Jamboree radio show. Thomas served his musical apprenticeship on the London entertainment scene before returning to Ireland in 2000 after being voted “Best Act on The London Circuit” at the Irish World Millennium Awards. The experienced combination has to date, along with two DVDs, recorded three albums, and their videos are aired regularly on many of the country shows which go out on Sky TV. Recently returned from an all-star Mediterranean cruise where they shared the bill with the legendary Cliff Richard, they are eager to share their talents with the Angus public. They will be ably supported by Eddie McNaughton from the local acoustic and folk scene. Tickets from the Legion Club Bar or from Margaret Brown on 07530380545.

wednesday, february 1 - a viennese strauss gala, caird hall, dundee, 7.30 pm

Now in its 15th year, and back in the UK by popular demand, with a sparkling new anniversary production. World on Stage bring you a new production of this ever popular show. Recreating the romance of the Viennese festive season, reminding you of a bygone age of glamorous soirees and Strauss waltzes, the show features highlights from some of the great operettas of the Strauss family. The European Orchestral Ensemble will accompany four soloists from major opera companies; including Opera North, English National Opera and D’Oyly Carte. Tickets from the box office on 01382 434940.

sunday, february 5 - simon and garfunkel story (50th anniversary tour), webster memorial theatre, arbroath, 7.30 pm

Direct from it’s success in London’s West End, a sold-out UK tour and standing ovations at every performance, The Simon & Garfunkel Story is back. Using huge projection photos, original film footage and a full live band performing all the hits including ‘Mrs Robinson’, ‘Cecilia’, ‘Homeward Bound’ and many more. Tickets from the box office on 01241 435800.

exhibitions

until january 30 - exhibition of work by marianne nicoll and meg manson, whitehills and health and community care centre, forfar

The artists work in a variety of media including watercolour, acrylic, ink and oil and cover a wide range of subjects including landscapes, local and elsewhere, still life and abstract works. All works for sale, 20 per cent commission donated to Whitehills.