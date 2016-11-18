Your chance to meet Santa Claus

Santa Claus in Montrose and his helpers have been working on his grotto for the last few months to install new lights, with more than 400 bulbs illuminating it.

Saturday, December 17 will see him and Mrs Claus attend a coffee morning in The Old Church Hall followed by a huge Christmas party in the hall in the afternoon.

It is anticipated that 100-plus children will attend the party.

Santa and Mrs Claus will take part in party games and face-painting and youngsters will receive a gift.

Two lucky children have the chance to win a ticket to the Christmas party.

Adults are welcome to accompany youngsters.

All you have to is answer the following question: How many bulbs are on Santa’s grotto?

Email your answers to news@montrosereview.com by 5pm on December 9 with ‘Santa competition’ in the subject line.

Good luck!